Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Will Either Be A Huge Disaster Or Will Be A Blockbuster: Sub-distributor

Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited upcoming film, Brahmastra has us all excited and looking forward to the release. The film marks the first collaboration of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film also casts powerhouse of talents- Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna apart from Mouni Roy. Currently, all the films are suffering owing to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India. Amid all this, a sub-distributor has shared his prediction about Brahmastra's box office collection.

Sub-distributor Rahul Verma tweeted, "#Brahmashtra by #RanbirKapoor will either be huge blockbuster or will be huge disaster! There's no way between. MARK THIS."

His tweet has left the netizens bifurcated, with some thinking Brahmastra will do an excellent job at the box office, some others think that it will be a flop.

@Piyushh31: "It will rewrite the history of not only in bollywood but in the entire indian film industry...MARK THIS! #RanbirKapoor #Brahmastra."

@Sweety_speaks: "Well that is quite obvious for experimental movies, but kudos to him for trying something new and not following herd."

@loveyouriad345: "Yeah!! Same here. But not for a #RanbirKapoor fan i think it will be epic Blockbuster. Brahmastra 2 will break all Record Of Bahubali Franchise."

@nikita3553: "It's gone over budget sir. Even if it does just 100 crores it will still be a flop given how much producers have spent. Same thing happened with Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir seriously needs to change his work ethic & some of the people around him."

@KalpeshTweets: "Ranbir wasting his talent and age...YJHD was high point of his career ruined by Besharam Roy Jagga Jasoos And legendary Bombay Velvet. After Sanju success he should be more careful now in selection of movies."

Well, we can't wait for Brahmastra's release. What about you?

(Social media posts are unedited.)