Bunty Aur Babli 2 Debutant Sharvari Wagh Reveals Her Love For Music

Sharvari Wagh, who is all set to make her big entry to Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2, opened up about her love for music in a recent interview. Apart from making her debut as an actress, Sharvari is also a professional piano player. She revealed that music has played a big role in her life since her childhood.

Speaking to DNA, Sharvari said, "Ever since I was a child, I was influenced by music. I used to love listening to music. I used to sit in my room and play the old cassettes. Then, I used to play CDs. Then I had an MP3 player. So, I always used to have some kind of music with me wherever I went or even if I am sitting idle, I used to listen to music. So, when I was 10 years old, my mom actually enrolled me in a keyboard class and I haven't stopped learning the keyboard even now!"

She continued, "The class I attended for good 8-9 years but up until today, whenever I listen to any song or any tune I like, it gets stuck in my head and I immediately come back home and try to set it on the keyboard and set my notes to it. So yes, I think, it brings me a lot of peace and brings me a lot of happiness when I play the keyboard. It really is a very integral part of me."

Sharvari added that playing a piano in a film is a dream project.

The debutant will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is Varun V. Sharma's directorial debut.

