'Can Alcohol Consumption Kill COVID-19?': Kartik Aaryan Busts Myths On Koki Poochega

Kartik Aaryan recently launched a web show titled, Koki Poochega, on his YouTube channel to help spread awareness about the current health crisis, and some cheerfulness. It also aims at showing how to navigate better during the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan, in his recent interview, burst some hilarious myths about COVID-19, with a doctor who appeared as a guest.

On Koki Poochega, Kartik is known to interact with Corona warriors, including survivors, doctors and health workers, who are fighting the pandemic in India. Among his earliest guests was Dr Meemansa Buch, one of the first to successfully treat COVID-19 patients. In his recent session with Dr Buch, Kartik asked her several questions based on the things he read on the internet to spread awareness about the misinformation.

The actor asked queries from COVID-19 spreading in hot and humid areas to getting infected by eating Chinese food and if consumption of alcohol could kill the virus in an infected person's stomach. To this, the doctor laughed out loudly and dismissed such talks as nothing but myth. Adding a bit of fun, he also asked if he was Dr Buch's favourite hero to which she replied yes.

Before the lockdown in India, Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a sequel to 2007 Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

