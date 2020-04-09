Cancer Survivor Nafisa Ali Diagnosed With Leucoderma; Says 'You Win Some, You Lose Some'

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali has been diagnosed with leucoderma, after she noticed white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back. The cancer survivor took to her Instagram page to break this news.

The Life In A Metro actress wrote in her post,"Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it's on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition "Vitiligo" -leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color." (sic)

"Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy," (sic) she further added in her post.

For those who don't know, Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer free in 2019. Last year, in an interview with a leading daily, the actress said that her recovery was nothing less than a 'miracle'.

She opened up about her battle with cancer and was quoted as saying, "I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne."

Currently, Nafisa is stuck in Goa owing to the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the actress told a leading tabloid that she doesn't have access to basic food and medicines amid the lockdown.

