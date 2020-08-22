CBI Has Reached Sushant Singh Rajput's House; Sidharth Pithani & Cook Neeraj Present At The Spot Too

About an hour ago, CBI team was snapped outside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence, where the latter was found dead on June 14, 2020. Apart from the CBI team, Sushant's roommate Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also seen outside the house. A team of Mumbai police has also arrived at the residence of Sushant.

The CBI team is likely to recreate the crime scene at Sushant's residence.

Currently, multiple teams of the CBI are probing separate angles involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Special Investigation Team also paid a visit to the Cooper Hospital, where post-mortem of the Raabta actor took place. Reportedly, a team of CBI also visited the Bandra Police station to speak to the police personnel who were on duty on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Is Attacking People To Settle Her Own Score

A team of CBI had visited Sushant's flat yesterday, and Sushant's cook Neeraj was questioned. "The cook and house manager were questioned and the facts of the incident, as they were in the house, are being collected while also comparing them with their statement given to the Mumbai police," said CBI officials.

Meanwhile, the whole nation is waiting for the CBI's verdict on Sushant's death and praying for the truth to prevail, so that the family of the deceased actor gets justice!