      CBI Probe Possible In Sushant's Death Case If His Father Demands, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

      Since a long time, fans and celebrities have been demanding for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as many feel that it's a planned murder. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police is currently investigating this matter and has already recorded the statements of people who were close to Sushant.

      Amid this, the case recently took a new turn after Sushant's father registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty under various IPC sections including 'abetment to suicide' in Patna. A four-member police team from Bihar is currently in the city to probe this case.

      Now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he is open to recommending the CBI probe into Sushant's death if the actor's father wants it and requests the state government for it. He also said that there is no question of a tug-of-war between the Bihar and Mumbai Police while investigating Sushant's death case.

      According to PTI, Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who's a close aide of Nitish Kumar said, "The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of Rajput."

      Meanwhile, ANI reported that according to Bihar police sources, the Bihar police team visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to seek Sushant's post-mortem report. However, they couldn't get the information.

      Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Amit Deshmukh said that there won't be any CBI probe in Sushant's death case as the Mumbai Police is still carrying out the investigation. The Supreme Court also rejected a plea requesting for a CBI investigation in the matter. The apex court said that the police must be allowed to do their job instead.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
