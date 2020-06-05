    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Celebrating 5 Years Of Dil Dhadakne Do, Ritesh Sidhwani Reminisces Memories From The Sets

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama classic must-watch film that completed 5 years since its triumphant release! To commemorate the occasion, producer of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media to share some joyous recollections in the form of some group pictures from behind the scenes of the film.

      Ritesh Sidhwani Shares BTS Pics From Dil Dhadakne Do

      The pictures were reminiscing the good times that the tight-knit group of people from the sets of the film had. The pictures consisted of the crew that was working on the movie and some eminent personalities like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar.

      The producer posted the picture with the caption, "Looking back at the crazy, funny, loving family times as we celebrate #5YearsOfDDD."

      View this post on Instagram

      Looking back at the crazy, funny, loving family times as we celebrate #5YearsOfDDD

      A post shared by Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

      Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh had taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate five years of the movie. He shared his look from the film, with the caption, "5 years of #DilDhadakneDo." Director Zoya commented on his picture writing, "Take me back," adding a heart emoji.

      View this post on Instagram

      5 years of #DilDhadakneDo 🛳💓

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:52pm PDT

      In an old interview, Ranveer had revealed that he was 'over the moon' when Anushka had signed the movie. The two, who had been dating, had broken up by then, and Ranveer was eager to catch up with her during the shoot.

      ALSO READ: 5 Years Of Dil Dhadakne Do: Ranveer Singh Was Over The Moon When Anushka Sharma Signed The Film

      Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 19:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X