    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Celebs Back Milap Zaveri For Lashing Out At Kamaal R Khan’s Hypocrisy On Sushant Singh Rajput

      By
      |

      Celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Jyoti Kapur Das and Vir Das have supported filmmaker Milap Zaveri for calling out Kamaal R Khan. Milap lashed out at Kamaal for taking advantage of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and using it for self-promotion. Milap shared a video which showed how Kamaal, who had once slammed Sushant by saying that producers such as Ekta Kpoor should not support him, was mourning his demise.

      Celebs Back Milap Zaveri For Lashing Out At KRK’s Hypocrisy

      Sharing the video collage, Milap Zaveri tweeted, "This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people."

      Manoj Bajpayee backed Milap for calling out Kamaal's hypocrisy by tweeting, "With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!!"

      Writer and director Jyoti Kapur Das wrote, "That one malicious tweet that wasn't even true! So glad he's being called out! Hope some of our friends also stop being nice to him. So proud of you, Milap! @BajpayeeManoj Is right! #Karma se darna chahiye!"

      Comedian Vir Das wrote, "He's a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I'm happy you're calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter."

      ALSO READ: Kamaal R Khan: I Know Why Sushant Singh Rajput Committed Suicide

      Following the death of Sushant, Kamaal R Khan had announced that he would produce a biopic on the late actor, and 'expose the culprits' who were apparently responsible for his death. Netizens had slammed KRK even back then by showing previous tweets of his, dissing Sushant.

      ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee Celebrate 22 Years Of Satya; Anurag Jokes He Is Growing Old

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X