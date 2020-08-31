Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Pour Love On Rajkummar Rao On His Birthday

Today (August 31, 2020), one of the most versatile actors of Bollwyood, Rajkummar Rao turned 36, and many B-town celebrities poured love on the actor. Rao made his Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, and in the last ten years, he has given us many marvelous films like Trapped, Newton, Shahid, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Aligarh and many others.

Coming back to B-town's wishes for Rao, actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Raj, may you continue ruling our screens with your magic! Love & respect for you always @RajkummarRao. Keep shining."

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared her video with Rao and wrote that she can't wait to get on the floor with him once again. For the unversed, Nushrratt and Rao will next be seen together in Chhalaang. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star on his Instagram page and wrote, "Have a good one badass babua."

Sophie Choudry wished Rajkummar Rao and tweeted, "Happy bday to one of our most talented actors.. Wish you all the success and happiness Raj.. Can't wait to see what you do next!!"

Filmmaker Farah Khan also wished Rao on his 36th birthday and said that she will have a celebration with him soon.

Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: 5 Things You Need To Know About Him If You Are His True Blue Fan

Wishing Rao, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing Rajkumar."

Rajkummar's actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa rather shared a funny wish on her Instagram page, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart❤️ Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha🤣 #happybirthdayrajkummarrao."