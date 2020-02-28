    For Quick Alerts
      Celebs Rave About Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Thappad; Rajkummar Rao Calls It A ‘Must Watch’

      Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, is being hailed as a powerful and hard-hitting movie not only by critics, but also by celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Guneet Monga and Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to offer their short reviews of the film, calling it a 'must watch'.

      Taapsee-Starrer Thappad Receives Rave Reviews From Celebs

      Huma Qureshi confessed to crying when she watched the film. She wrote in a tweet, "I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept...@anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !!"

      In another tweet, she added "Special mention to the entire cast of #Thappad @pavailkgulati @deespeak #KumudMishra #Ratna maam #Naila @tanviazmi All faaab faaab."

      Rajkummar Rao hailed Anubhav Sinha as a master storyteller and tweeted, "#THAPPAD is a MUST watch film. @anubhavsinha you're a master storyteller sir, @taapsee u r a force to be reckoned with. @deespeak #Paveil #KumudMishra #RatnaPathak #Gayatri #TanviAzmi #Maya #ManavKaul #RamKapoor #NailaGulati what brilliant performances. Take a bow team. @TSeries."

      Patralekha says the cherry on the cake is that Thappad is directed by a man. She tweeted, "#Thappad is such a beautiful film. I felt the pain I wept a bit I rooted for the women. N then I realised how fighting patriachy most women succumb to it.The cherry on the cake is that this film is directed by a man! @anubhavsinha sir you r a master storyteller."

      Guneet Monga wrote, "EVERY MAN EVERY WOMAN MUST MUST MUST WATCH #THAPPAD ! BLOWN AWAY BEYOND WORDS... THANK YOU @anubhavsinha @mrunmayeelagoo @taapsee @deespeak and the entire crew and cast... *aap sab magic ho*."

      Thappad is about a wife whose life is shattered after her husband slaps her once in the heat of a moment. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and others. It releases on February 28.

