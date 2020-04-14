    For Quick Alerts
      Celina Jaitley Opens Up On Going Through Severe Depression; Her Husband Quit His Job For Her

      Celina Jaitely recently opened up about a very difficult phase in her life when both her parents passed away. The actress, who is making a comeback with Season's Greetings, revealed that her husband Peter Haag quit his job and moved to Austria with her. She also shared that doing the movie Season's Greetings, which is about a rocky relationship between a mother and daughter, was in a way healing for her.

      Opening about her parents' death to Gulf News, Celina said, "You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too ... My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions... I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year."

      Talking about what her husband sacrificed, she added, "Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: 'let's go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband's support in this meant a lot."

      Season's Greetings hold a special place in her heart because it was her mother's last wish to see her go back to cinema. Celina will be making her comeback after eight years. The film has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukerjee, and it also stars Lillette Dubey, Shree Ghatak and Azhar Khan.

