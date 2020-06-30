Celina Jaitly On Difficulties Faced By Outsiders In Bollywood: Got Tired Of Trying To Please Others

Celina Jaitly had taken a break from her acting career, and recently made her comeback with the web series Season's Greetings. Celina shares that one of the reasons she took a break was because she was tired of how difficult it kept getting for outsiders in the Hindi film industry.

Talking about why she took a break, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Celina said, "You can take out the actor from cinema but you cannot take out the cinema from the actor. I had taken a purposeful break from cinema because of reasons best known to me and this had nothing to do with the fact that I got married. I was just tired and exhausted of how difficult it kept getting for an outsider to continuously strive to find the roles which celebrate the actor within. Having to constantly prove myself, I just got fed up of trying to please everyone and reached a point where I said 'okay gotta take a break', do some other things in life, recharge batteries and then whenever I'm ready, I will come back again."

She added, "When my mom passed away last year, that's when I decided to come back to cinema because it was one of her last wishes that I return to acting."

The debate on 'outsider' versus 'insider' is being discussed with much fervor since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Celina had recently said that Sushant was one of those actors who could have won an Oscar in the future. She was saddened by the loss of a great talent.

Season's Greetings, a Zee5 web series, also stars Azhar Khan, Lilette Dubey and Shree Ghatak.

