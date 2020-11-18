Celina Jaitly Pens Note On ‘Immense Heartache’ Of Losing Her Baby, On World Prematurity Day

Actor Celina Jaitly took to her social media handle to pen a note about the tragic loss of her baby, on World Prematurity Day. Celina remembered her son and shed light on premature birth being a 'serious health problem'.

Celina and husband Peter Haag had their first set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. The couple had twin boys again in 2017, Shamsher and Arthur, of whom the former couldn't survive.

Sharing pictures of her and baby Arthur, whom she has called a 'miracle baby' for surviving the loss of his twin, Celina wrote, "Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too. While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now... We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us."

She continued, "While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don't forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies."

In September, Celina had posted a birthday wish for Arthur with a loving note that talked about all the things Arthur is. "Having survived the loss of his twin and 2 months in an incubator bravely Arthur is an passionate hiker, skier, budding palaeontologist and baby boss," she had written.

Talking about work, Celina made her acting comeback recently with Season's Greetings, where she is said to have delivered one of her finest performances. The film was shot when Celina lost her child and her mother. Season's Greetings also starred Lillette Dubey, Azhar Khan and Shree Ghatak, and was directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

