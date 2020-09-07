Centre Approves Y Level Security For Kangana Ranaut; Actress Thanks Amit Shah

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet

As the news broke online, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and thanked Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. She wrote in Hindi, "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah ji, because of the circumstances, he would advise me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he kept the words of a daughter of India, respected my pride in the country and self-respect, Jai Hind."

Kangana's Response To Threats

Recently, Kangana Ranaut called out those opposing her and threatening her, by tweeting that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. She called out Sanjay Raut and said in a video, "Sanjay Raut ji, you called me 'haramkhor.' It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9."

Kangana Says She Will Be Arriving In Mumbai On September 9

"Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," Kangana added. According to reports, earlier today September 7, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut refused to apologise to the actress and said that she should apologise to Maharashtra.