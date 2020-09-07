Centre Approves Y Level Security For Kangana Ranaut; Actress Thanks Amit Shah
Kangana Ranaut reportedly has been granted Y Level security by the Home Ministry, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The development comes after Kangana's father wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for Ranaut's safety.
According to reports, Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. Free Press Journal quoted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as saying, "Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9."
Kangana Ranaut's Tweet
As the news broke online, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and thanked Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. She wrote in Hindi, "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah ji, because of the circumstances, he would advise me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he kept the words of a daughter of India, respected my pride in the country and self-respect, Jai Hind."
Kangana's Response To Threats
Recently, Kangana Ranaut called out those opposing her and threatening her, by tweeting that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. She called out Sanjay Raut and said in a video, "Sanjay Raut ji, you called me 'haramkhor.' It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9."
Kangana Says She Will Be Arriving In Mumbai On September 9
"Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," Kangana added. According to reports, earlier today September 7, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut refused to apologise to the actress and said that she should apologise to Maharashtra.
Kangana Ranaut Blasts Sanjay Raut For Calling Her 'Har*m**or Ladki'; Says 'You Are Not Maharashtra'
Kangana Ranaut's Father Has Given In Writing Asking For Police Protection, Says Himachal Pradesh CM