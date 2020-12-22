Chak De! India Actress Vidya Malavade Opens Up About Taking A Break From Movies

We all loved her performance as Indian women's hockey team captain Vidya Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India. We're talking about none other than Vidya Malavade, who aced her character in the film. Unfortunately, despite doing amazing work in the film, she wasn't seen much on the silver screen afterwards. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Vidya was asked why she chose to take a break from movies, she pinned the blame on the lack of good projects.

While speaking to HT, Vidya said, "I just at some point decided after the kind of movies I was getting, like I did a couple of films and I was really not happy. Then I realized why am I doing this to myself if I am not happy on a set. It is like going to my workplace, which is my temple and if I am not happy then there is no point doing work, is there."

Vidya further decided that she is not going to sign another film, which does not make her excited about going back to sets. "I just didn't want to be doing something just like that. It took a couple of films to realize that mujhe nahi karna hai and mujhse ye aur nahi ho raha hai (that I don't want to do it and I'm not able to do it anymore)," added Malavade.

The 47-year-old also asserted that she never did films for money, but for herself. She wanted to live the magic of good performance, but when she didn't see it happening, she decided to take a break and started teaching yoga. Vidya also revealed that she kept saying no to rubbish projects, which were being offered to her.

While Vidya maintained a safe distance from films, she didn't cut herself from acting. "I did short films and got awards as well, that kept me happy and busy. When good stuff is made people watch and remember by it," added Vidya.

ALSO READ: Remember Team Captain Vidya From Chak De India? This Is How She Looks Now!

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi Says She Never Sacrificed Her Studies During The Shoot Of Rockstar!