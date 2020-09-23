Chandan Roy Sanyal Opens Up About His Visit To Irrfan Khan's Tomb; 'It Had Some Magical Power'
Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29 this year, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor was laid to rest at Versova burial ground in Mumbai. After almost four months of Irrfan's demise, Chandan Roy Sanyal recently paid a visit to the late actor's tomb in the city.
Later, the actor tweeted about his visit and wrote, "Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for four months. Today, I went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajinigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long. #irrfankhan"
In an interview with Times of India, Chandan Roy Sanyal opened up about his visit to Irrfan Khan's tomb.
Chandan Roy Sanyal Says Irrfan Khan's Tomb Had Some Magical Power
The actor told the tabloid, "In the past few months, COVID-19 kept rising and I was missing him, thinking why don't I visit his tomb, what is stopping me! So I went to a flower shop and on a friend's advice, bought Rajinigandha for him. When I visited his tomb, Irrfan Khan was just lying there beautifully. I stood there for a while, it felt very nice. It had some magical power."
Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About The Condition Of Irrfan's Tomb
Chandan shared, "Irrfan Khan's tomb is not fancy but has a vibration of its own, just like the actor. It is sort of nicely molding with nature."
Chandal Roy Sanyal On His Viral Post
"People were touched by the gesture but I did not do it for social media. My post made fans emotional. At a time when everyone is fighting on social media, here's Irrfan Khan, bringing calm. Irrfan Khan's journey has been inspirational, he kept rising in his career and why? Because the audience loved him. The audience is not going to watch his film because he happens to be an outsider. So I don't understand this debate," the Kaminey actor told the daily.
Chandan Roy Sanyal Recalls Working With Late Irrfan Khan In D-Day
While speaking with Times of India, Chandan revisited his memories of working with the late actor and said, "Just like a common man, I am also a big fan of late Mr Irrfan Khan. I admired his films and happened to know him as we had worked together. We didn't have many scenes but had forged a good relationship. It was through Rishi Kapoor that I met Irrfan Khan, while we were shooting for D Day. Every day in the evening after shoot, I would sit with them and we would chat. I remember Rishi Kapoor had said at that time, "You'll are very exciting actors, I enjoy working with actors like you'll". We lost Irrfan Khan on April 29 and the next day Rishiji passed away, I was devastated."
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil To His Mom: Nothing Is Left For Me To Live Now But You And Ayaan
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Wife Recalls Her Relationship With Late Actor; Says 'He Was Not A Husband Material'