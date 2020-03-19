Chandigarh HC Issues Notice To Aamir Khan Over 'Intolerance' Remark

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday issued a notice to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over his alleged remark about rising intolerance in the country, which was made back in 2015. The High court has also issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government in this regard on a petition filed by Dipak Diwan.

According to the complaint, Aamir Khan claimed that intolerance was growing and his wife Kiran Rao even suggested the two should move out of India. According to reports Dipak Diwan's lawyer Amiyakant Tiwari said a complaint was filed before a Magistrate at Raipur against the actor's alleged statement, however, it was rejected twice before Diwan approached the High Court.

"It appears from the record that the Magistrate without recording any finding as to whether the case for taking cognizance is made out or not straightway rejected the complaint about the want of sanction under Section 196(1)(a) of the CrPC. In view of that, the petition deserves to be admitted," the high court said.

Justice Sanjay K Agrawal has issued notices to Khan and the state government and posted the matter for next hearing on April 17.

Aamir Khan had talked about Kiran wishing to move out of the country during the Ramnath Goenka (RNG) Excellence Awards in 2015. He had said Kiran seems the way she does because 'she fears for her child and the atmosphere around her. She is also scared to look at the newspapers. We have lived in India all our lives and her suggesting it also shows a growing alarm and despondency.'

Diwan sought registration of a complaint under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) and 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). But the application was rejected on the ground that no sanction under section 196(1)(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was obtained according to the lawyer.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's classic film, Forrest Gump.

