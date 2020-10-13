Channel Editors Respond To Top Bollywood Producers' Decision To Take Legal Action

Earlier this week, thirty-eight leading cinema associations and production houses, including big studios like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's productions houses moved the Delhi High Court against news channels like Republic TV and Times Now and their senior editors.

According to a report, the civil suit was filed via DSK Legal and is against Republic TV, its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari; Times Now, its Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar, and Times Network Group Editor, Navika Kumar.

Responding to the civil suit, Arnab Goswami, while on air during a show on the Republic TV, said, "Our pursuit of the truth will only become stronger, more intense, and more focused."

Meanwhile, Times Now Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar took to Twitter and said, "Cases against journalists of @TIMESNOW that have only sought justice for those who are wronged are a bad precedent. The mighty may think they can weaken the resolve of the fearless at #TIMESNOW but they are wrong. @aamir_khan @ajaydevgn @karanjohar @KanganaTeam @BeingSalmanKhan."

In another tweet, he claimed the civil suit was a political gimmick against the news channelH and wrote, "The Left has been trying to throttle @TIMESNOW for a while. This is latest attempt by proxy. By selectively commenting about 'toxic' news certain journos are betraying real motive behind the move. It could be you tomorrow. | @aamir_khan @iamsrk @PMOIndia."

On the other hand, Times Network Group Editor, Navika Kumar also tagged actors like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and producer Karan Johar in her tweet which read as, "If fighting for justice invites court cases, bring it on."

The civil suit has also listed social media platforms as parties to the case. The complaint seeks "perpetual and permanent" injunction against the mentioned channels from making or publishing "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry and those part of it.

