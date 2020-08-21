Chetan Bhagat Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Vulnerable; 'Everyone Seemed To Be Using Him'

Chetan Bhagat Says Sushant Was Deeply Affected By False Media Reports

The author was quoted as saying by Times Now, "False media reports deeply affected Sushant and he was worried about losing films over them, Bhagat said. He was vulnerable and everyone seemed to be using him. They were not supporting him. Everybody had their own agenda with him."

Chetan Bhagat Says Blind Items Broke The Actor

The writer questioned why the person behind the blind items was still being allowed to write, and why many actors continue to appear in interviews with him. "The same stars who talk about mental health all day are giving interviews to this filmy journalist," he told the news channel.

'It's Difficult To Believe Sushant Killed Himself,' Says Chetan Bhagat

Times Now quoted him as saying, "Just like Jessica Lal's case, people in the country are actively involved in justice for Sushant because they feel if he will not get justice, who will. Of his seven-year career, I knew him for four-five years. It is difficult to believe that he could have killed himself."

Further, Chetan cited his own example and spoke about how he was driven to suicide when he was not given due credit for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

Chetan Bhagat On How Sushant Singh Rajput And Abhishek Kapoor Resurrected His Career

Talking about it, the writer said, "No one wanted to produce Kai Po Che as it was based on Godhra riots in Gujarat. Then Abhishek decided that we will get newcomers in the film. But even for Sushant, it was a very risky move as it wasn't a love story or there was no lead in particular." He also said that Half Girlfriend was initially offered to Sushant, but the actor couldn't take up the film because of date issues.

Chetan Bhagat Says Sushant Had An Adorable 'Gullibility' To Him

In his interview, Chetan further said that till 2017, when Sushant came to his house for his birthday party, ‘he was fine'. When asked about the actor's state of mind, the writer said that a psychiatrist would be better qualified to comment on the matter. However, he also added that the Sushant he knew was quiet and had an adorable ‘gullibility' to him.