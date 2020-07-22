Chetan Bhagat Says Vidhu Vinod Chopra Publicly Bullied Him; Drove Him Close To Suicide

Chetan Bhagat's Reply To Anupama Chopra

In the tweet, Chetan Bhagat is talking about the film 3 Idiots which was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The hit film was based on Bhagat's book Five Point Someone, however, there was a huge controversy that had ensued back in 2009 about the author not being credited properly.

Chetan Bhagat wrote, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?"

Rajummar Hirani On Credit Controversy

Rajkumar Hirani, the director of 3 Idiots, later said that Bhagat was given due credit as per their contract. He told news portals, "According to the contract, it clearly says that Chetan will be given credit in the rolling credit, which comes at the end of the film. He is lying when he says that his name comes after the junior artists, his name is after the main artists of the movie. See the movie to believe me."

3 Idiots Was Based On Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone

3 Idiots, still regarded as a cult classic, starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.