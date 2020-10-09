Chetan Bhagat Slams Those Questioning Sushant's AIIMS Forensic Report; Says 'Show Me Some Proof'

Chetan Bhagat Slams Those Raising Doubts Over AIIMS Forensic Report

While speaking with Barkha Dutt's Mojo Story, Chetan Bhagat said, "I've never been to AIIMS, but you're claiming AIIMS is corrupt? One of the hardest places to get a job in, get admission in... It's like you saying my IIT Delhi is corrupt. I will get very angry. Show me some proof."

Chetan Bhagat Didn't Mince His Words

He further sarcastically added, "You're only saying this because you did not like what they said. So it must be untrue, no? We are the only honest ones here."

Earlier, Sushant's Lawyer Had Asked The CBI Director To Refer The Case To Another Forensic Team

For the unversed, an AIIMS panel concluded after a re-evaluation of Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report that the actor had died by suicide, and ruled out the murder theory. However, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh called the AIIMS forensic report as 'faulty'. He even wrote a director to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director in which he called for the matter to be referred to another forensic team constituted by the CBI. Singh also wrote that Sushant's family didn't receive any response from AIIMS forensic head, Dr Sudhir Gupta, despite their best efforts to get a copy of the forensic report.