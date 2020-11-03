Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao On His Nickname From School Days: I Was Either Raju Or Roger Binny

As actor Rajkummar Rao gears up for his forthcoming release, Chhalaang, the actor shared a promotional video of the film on his Twitter page, wherein he spoke about his nicknames from school days.

The Trapped actor shared, "The most memorable thing about these classes were that we all had nicknames. Dinesh in my class was called Dhyanchand, Mike became Milkha Singh and Vishal was Vishwanathan. I was either Raju, my pet name, or Roger. Roger Binny. He had an entire sports team in the class. In fact, there was a point when I'd not react to 'Raj' but promptly said 'yes' to Roger."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a story about a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India named Montu, played by Rao. The film also casts Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ila Arun in key roles.

Recalling his school days, Rao also shared that PT (physical training) was his favourite subject.

"PT has been my favourite subject and the PT teacher was my favourite teacher since childhood and the main reason for my choice was that he did not give any homework. Also, there is no punishment in this subject. Students are asked to stand outside the classroom when punished in other classes. Now, PT is taught in open grounds, where will you send the kids as punishment, outside the school?"

Rao also shared that he recently caught up with his PT teacher, and when the duo met each other, Rao's PT teacher asked him, "You are doing nice in life, very good. But why did you change your name, Roger?"

Coming back to Chhalaang, the film is all set to release on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

