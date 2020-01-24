    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A New Poster, Release On March 13, 2020

      By
      |

      Luv Films just released a new poster of, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's next release, titled Chhalaang. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a comedy-drama with a twist of sports. The poster has an intriguing feel as we see a PT master taking a nap while the kids look furious around.

      Chhalaang

      The first poster was shared by Luv Films production, to their social media. The tweet read, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March."

      In the poster, Rajkummar can be seen dozing off on a chair with a football under his head while his students and Nushrat can be seen gazing at him. It also shows the cast surrounded by all kinds of sports material from cricket bat, hockey stick to badminton shuttle. The film reportedly talks about the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum.

      Rajkummar aka Montu will be seen as a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu for whom this is just a job will be forced to teach when everything he cares for including Neelu, played Nushrat Bharuch.

      Written By Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora & Zeishan Quadri, Chhalaang is Produced By Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to release by March 13, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Simi Garewal Backs Kangana Ranaut For Public Execution Of Rapists, 'Let It Instill Fear Of The Law'

      ALSO READ: Karan Johar Turns Cupid In Netflix's New Dating Show, What The Love!

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X