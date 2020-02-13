Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang Will Now Release On 12th June

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang, which is helmed by Hansal Mehta, will now release on June 12, 2020. The producers of the film have taken this decision keeping in mind exams and a good distribution window.

The makers of Chhalaang shared the new poster and announced the new release date. While sharing the latest news about the release date makers write, "Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams Ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi Ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams Ke Liye Best of Luck!"

Producer Luv Ranjan said in a statement, "We feel Chhalaang is one of the most inspiring and heartening movies to come out of Luv Films and such a special film deserves a better release."

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, Rao had said that it was fantastic working with Hansal Mehta again on such an intriguing story. "The two of us have a wonderful chemistry which has resulted in beautiful stories. It's the protagonist's aspirational journey with loads of fun."

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.