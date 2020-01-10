Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Film Declared Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak which is releasing in theatres today, has been declared tax-free in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath dropped the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Deepika Padukone's film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh."

He further added, "This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society's mentality on the same."

"The film Chhapak is film which is made to spread awareness about heinous acid attack crime on women hence it is made tax free in the state ... Go and watch with your family to make the society aware," read Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's tweet.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's recent visit to JNU to express solidarity with the students who were injured in a mob violence on Sunday (January 5, 2020) sparked off a controversy where a few BJP leaders are also asking 'Hindus to boycott Deepika Padukone and her movie.'

On the other hand, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "This is a democratic country, anyone, any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

(All social media posts are unedited)

