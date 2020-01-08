Chhapaak First Review Is Out: Did Deepika Padukone Manage To Win The Hearts Of Early Moviegoers?

suman pal @sumanjournalist

"#Chhapaak is a movie where you can feel deep emotions and pain in every second. very heart heating story #LaxmiAgarwal story will inspire you @deepikapadukone did justice to the character @masseysahib you were fantastic. Amazing👌 Star : ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Jishika Madaan @jishikamadaan30

"@masseysahib is the HIGHLIGHT! Loved loved loved him♥ @deepikapadukone makes the perfect balance of grief as well as happiness. Hats off to @meghnagulzar for dealing the subject in the best possible manner! Kudos to the entire team🌈."

nayandeep rakshit @NayandipRakshit

"Interval time at #Chhapaak Take a bow #MeghanaGulzar and @deepikapadukone. The film establishes the story in no time and the scene where Malti gets attacked pierces through your heart. Such a soul stirring film till now. 2020 has its first winner. DP is outstanding!"

Bollywoodlocha @lochabollywood

"#OneWordReview: #Chhapaak: WINNER. खुद से प्यार और खुश रहना सिखाती है छपाक. छपाक देखी जानी चाहिए और जरूर देखी जानी चाहिए Boycott के लिए नहीं बनी अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5."