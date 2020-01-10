Chhapaak Full Movie Gets Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

Ever since Deepika Padukone has paid a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), her latest release, Chhapaak, has become a talk of the town. While some are lauding Deepika for her brave step, some are slamming the actress and boycotting Chhapaak as well.

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Film Declared Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

Amid the entire hullabaloo, Chhapaak has finally hit the theatres today and unfortunately, within a few hours of its release, the film has already landed on the notorious site. Yes, you read it right. Chhapaak full movie has leaked online and it's available for free download. However, it is yet to be seen, if moviegoers would prefer to watch the film in theatres or at their home. Well, film's business at the end of day would let us know!

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to Chhapaak..

Arnab@0017nd "A brilliant film and a must watch for everyone. Excel piece of acting by Deepika and massey. Loved it #ChhapaakReview." R_F_R 🎬@R_For_Reviews "#ChhapaakReview - Deepika Padukone shines in this drama film about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal! Vikrant Massey plays his part well! Kudos to director Meghna Gulzar for choosing this topic! #Chhapaak." Baibhav Mishra() @mishra_baibhav "For me, it's @deepikapadukone's career best performance. Take a bow ! Absolutely wonderful." Neelima Kulkarni @starneelima "#ChhapaakReview I am speechless n stunned by performance of Deepika .. She made me cry numerous times and made me smile whole heartedly ...Truly an Outstanding movie you should not miss!! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi Take a bow for this courage." Suraj Gupta @SurajGu18893004 "#OneWordReview...#Chhapaak: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed... Gut-wrenching, yet empowering... Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances... Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also casts Vikrant Massey in the lead role.