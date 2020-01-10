    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chhapaak Full Movie Gets Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ever since Deepika Padukone has paid a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), her latest release, Chhapaak, has become a talk of the town. While some are lauding Deepika for her brave step, some are slamming the actress and boycotting Chhapaak as well.

      Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Film Declared Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

      Amid the entire hullabaloo, Chhapaak has finally hit the theatres today and unfortunately, within a few hours of its release, the film has already landed on the notorious site. Yes, you read it right. Chhapaak full movie has leaked online and it's available for free download. However, it is yet to be seen, if moviegoers would prefer to watch the film in theatres or at their home. Well, film's business at the end of day would let us know!

      Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to Chhapaak..

      Arnab@0017nd

      Arnab@0017nd

      "A brilliant film and a must watch for everyone. Excel piece of acting by Deepika and massey. Loved it #ChhapaakReview."

      R_F_R 🎬@R_For_Reviews

      R_F_R 🎬@R_For_Reviews

      "#ChhapaakReview - Deepika Padukone shines in this drama film about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal! Vikrant Massey plays his part well! Kudos to director Meghna Gulzar for choosing this topic! #Chhapaak."

      Baibhav Mishra() @mishra_baibhav

      Baibhav Mishra() @mishra_baibhav

      "For me, it's @deepikapadukone's career best performance. Take a bow ! Absolutely wonderful."

      Neelima Kulkarni @starneelima

      Neelima Kulkarni @starneelima

      "#ChhapaakReview I am speechless n stunned by performance of Deepika .. She made me cry numerous times and made me smile whole heartedly ...Truly an Outstanding movie you should not miss!! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi Take a bow for this courage."

      Suraj Gupta @SurajGu18893004

      Suraj Gupta @SurajGu18893004

      "#OneWordReview...#Chhapaak: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed... Gut-wrenching, yet empowering... Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances... Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview."

      Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also casts Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

      Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue