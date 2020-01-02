    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chhapaak's New Poster: Deepika Padukone Flashes The Triumphant Smile Of 'Malti'

      Deepika Padukone is all set to own the year 2020 with her upcoming film, Chhapaak which is making the right noise with its strong message. The fans have seen the actress in various avatars and have marked the date for this one as well where the storyline of the film is based on the inspiring life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

      Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the latest poster of Chhapaak and wrote, "Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!"

      Deepika Padukone shared a joyful photo of her character Malti on social media. The victorious smile is a clear indication that no matter what happens, it's our duty to live our life at its best as we just have one.

      New Trouble For Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak!

      Earlier today, Deepika Padukone had also shared a dialogue promo saying, "Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin... #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January, 2020!".

      All the campaigns and outings from the film have won over the audiences' hearts.

      Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 23:09 [IST]
