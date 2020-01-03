    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chhapaak’s Title Track Is Out: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone & Arijit Singh

      By
      |

      The title track of Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is out and netizens are in awe of the song! The song is crooned by the maverick singer Arijit Singh and is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The veteran lyricist Gulzar has penned down Chhapaak's title track's lyrics and it will surely leave you with goosebumps!

      The song embodies the youth, the people who are not getting the diligence to stand against the grievances and tells us the brave stories of the acid attack survivors who are leading their lives unfettered.

      Watch out the song here..

      Netizens can't stop lauding Deepika's heart-wrenching yet a powerful act and Arijit's soothing voice.

      On a related note, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar was accompanied by Laxmi Agarwal at the song launch event in Mumbai, where they unveiled the title track.

      Deepika Padukone Reacts To Removing Ranbir's Tattoo, And Why She Hasn't Worked With Salman Khan Yet!

      At the event, Laxmi thanked Deepika for playing her on screen and said that Chhapaak will remove the 'acid' in people and their minds.

      Vikrant also lauded the composition of Chhapaak's title track and said that the song will always remain special to him.

      Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
