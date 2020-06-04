    For Quick Alerts
      Chhoti Si Baat And Byomkesh Bakshi Director Basu Chatterjee Passes Away

      Celebrated filmmaker-screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, June 4, in Mumbai. A report in The Indian Express stated that the veteran filmmaker passed away due to age-related ailments. He was best known for films in Hindi as well as Bengali, some of his works are Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

      Legendary Director Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93 | FilmiBeat
      Celebrated Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away

      The news was first shared on social media by filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit. He tweeted, "I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee."

      Last Rites Will Take Place At The Santacruz Crematorium

      Speaking to PTI, Ashoke Pandit revealed, "He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry."

      Pandit added that the filmmaker's last rites will take place at the Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai at 2 pm on June 4.

      B-Town Celebs Paid Their Respects To The Filmmaker

      Other celebrities also took to social media to remember the filmmaker. Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri. Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti BouquetFolded hands."

      Filmmaker Suparn S Varma said on Twitter, "A master passed away today. An institution of filmmaking. RIP #BasuChatterjee thank you sir." Director Ashwini Chaudhary tweeted, "Rest in peace Basu Da #Basuchatterjee . Prayers and strength to the family @guharupali @PintooGuha."

      Basu Chatterjee Won The National Film Award In 1992

      Basu Chatterjee was known as a pioneer of the middle-of-the-road cinema. He had also worked in Indian television during the years of Doordarshan and directed shows like Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. He also worked with superstars in the '70s era and presented them as more realistic characters, like Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil, Dev Anand in Man Pasand, Rajesh Khanna in Chakravyuh, and Mithun Chakraborty in Shaukeen and Pasand Apni Apni.

      In 1992, Basu Chatterjee was awarded the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for his film Durga.

