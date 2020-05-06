Chitrangda Singh On Casting Couch: It Exists In Bollywood But It's Not A Place Where Anybody Forces

The Me Too Movement brought discussions about safety of women in the Hindi film industry to the fore. A number of women came out and made allegations of sexual harassment they faced in the industry. Casting couch is an issue that many film industries face, and Bollywood isn't exempt from that. Actress and producer Chitrangda Singh admitted that casting couch exists in Bollywood but it is not the place where people force you. She shared that she too has faced such situations.

Talking to SpotboyE in an interview, Chitrangda said about casting couch in Bollywood, "There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood, I have seen them at all times. Corporate industry is just as bad. Yes, it has happened with me but I would like to say that the Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you. There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices. You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don't sulk about it."

"It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone," she added.

A few days earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his casting couch experience in the industry. He shared with Pinkvilla that he was once asked to show his 'tool' in exchange for a role, but he refused the casting director asserting that he is straight.

Chitrangda was last seen in the 2018 film Baazaar, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan. Baazaar was directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Casting Couch Experience: 'I Told Him I'm Straight And Politely Refused'

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Shares Her Casting Couch Story; Reveals The Name Of The Guy Who Tried To Molest Her