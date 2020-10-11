Chitrangda Singh Raises A Point On The Girl Child Day: Educate A Girl, Educate A Generation

October 11 was marked as the International Day Of The Girl Child by the United Nations, to advocate for fights against the issues dealt with the girl child.

Chitrangda Singh who has always been vocal about issues like colourism, equal rights, sent out a very important message on Girl Child Day.

To mark this day, actor, producer Chitrangda Singh shared a heartfelt video emphasizing on the need of girl education. In the video she can be seen talking about how by educating one girl, you not only educate her but the entire family. In the video she further mentioned how a mother is responsible for the growth and development of her child for every step of the child's life. So it becomes very important that the mother is well educated so that she can take proper educated decisions for herself and her family.

She said, "I feel if we want to invest in our future generations, the most basic and important thing is to invest in the education and growth of the girl child. If the mother is educated, the children will grow up with healthier minds and bodies, healthier communities. So I hope people start thinking on this and come forward for the education of a girl child."

Chitrangda who was last seen in Bazaar, produced Soorma, was shooting for her next Bob Biswas before the lockdown was announced.

