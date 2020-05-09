    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Chitrangda Singh: Important To Take Care Of Women's Mental Health During Lockdown

      By P T I
      |

      Actor Chitrangda Singh believes it is important to focus on the mental health of women during the lockdown and the whole family needs to come together to help her. The actor also urged women to not push themselves too hard to take care of their families.

      "The mental health of the women in the family affects everyone and it's important to encourage people to talk about it. People should absolutely not make women feel guilty about having any kind of issue or stress or anxiety. There is no bravery in fake toughness. We all are weak at times, and it's good to make people feel that it is all okay and normal. I believe the very important step is to talk about it in the first place," Chitrangda said in a statement.

      She said everyone in the family needs to share the workload and take care of the mental well-being of each other.

      "It won't be difficult if the workload of the family is distributed (between) all the members of the family. I suggest one could help by managing the daily chores or taking turns to help with the kitchen or the kids. Also, it is extremely important to find some time to talk to her (women at home) and know how she is managing or feeling physically and mentally," she said.

      Chitrangda Singh On Casting Couch: It Exists In Bollywood But It's Not A Place Where Anybody Forces

      The Bazaar actor said during the lockdown she is writing a script for a short movie and making Tik Tok videos for her fans.

      She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

      The film produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will see Abhishek playing Biswas and it is said the movie will serve as spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
