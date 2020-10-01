Chitrangda Singh Talks About The Need To End Colourism: I Am Brown And Happy

Colourism in India has always been a debate and talked about, it took a few movements like the BLM to finally enlighten people about the need to end colourism.

Recently, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and spoke about colourism She added that it was sad, as Indians were brown by default, and 'hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure'.

Further now Chitrangda Singh has shared a picture of herself on Instagram and emphasised on the need to end colour prejudice. Sharing a collage of four pictures, Chitrangda captioned it 'Am brown n happy'.

Chitrangda who is an actor, producer and writer is known for her beauty and fashion statements. The actress was shooting for Bob Biswas at the time the lockdown was announced. She has been keeping herself quite busy and positive the entire lockdown. While the beauty loves playing golf and horse riding, baking during her free time, she also wrote a short film during the lockdown.

Chitrangda Singh Asks, 'What If Rhea Is Not Guilty? Think About It Before Passing Judgements'

Chitrangda Singh On Casting Couch: It Exists In Bollywood But It's Not A Place Where Anybody Forces