Dear Janhvi Kapoor, Choreographer Saroj Khan's Daughter Wants You To Play Sridevi's Role In Her Mom's Biopic

As we all know, the iconic choreographer Saroj Khan is no more among us. On July 22, 2020, Saroj breathed her last. Soon after her demise, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza expressed his keenness to make a biopic on the legendary choreographer. Now, in a recent media interaction, Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina has said that she wants Janhvi Kapoor to represent Sridevi in the biopic.

Sukaina told TOI, "I would be really disappointed if Madhuri didn't do the film. But there's only one person who can get into Sridevi's shoes- her daughter Janhvi. She's so much like her."

She further added, "There'll be three to four heroines outlining the story, depicting their journey with my mother in different age-groups. And let us not forget that my mother also worked with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria in recent times."

While Sukaina has no issue with the biopic being made on her mother, she wants Remo to share the script with her.

ALSO READ: What's Brewing Between Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor? Are They More Than Just Co-Stars?

Sukaina said, "Naturally, he'll need my permission. It's my mother's biopic. At the moment he's unwell and getting back to fitness. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Sukaina further asserted that she wants to see her mother's life on celluloid covering every aspect of her journey. Sukaina revealed that Saroj Khan was very particular about putting everything at home in the right place. She further added that if the food wasn't ready on time, Saroj Khan would get angry.

ALSO READ: Here's What Kylie Jenner Did For Janhvi Kapoor That Left Netizens In Disbelief

"Do you know how she looked after her two granddaughters when my elder sister died young at the age of 39? Nobody from their father's side came forward to take care of them. Today, those kids have once again lost someone who was as good as their mother; she wanted to see them get married but alas! We still feel that my mother has gone on a long outdoor shoot and would call from the airport that she's on her way back home. All that needs to come out on screen," said Sukaina, while explaining why the biopic needs her approval before going on floors.