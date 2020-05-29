    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chori: Nushrat Bharucha Confirms Starring In Hindi Remake Of Marathi Horror Film Lapachhapi

      By
      |

      Riding high on the success of her last release, Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha is now all set to step into the horror genre. The actress has bagged the lead role in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi. Titled Chori, Nushrat's film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who helmed the original film as well.

      lap

      Speaking about Chori, a Hindustan Times report quoted Nushrat as saying, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated on Chhori, which is so close to his heart."

      Director Vishal Furia said in an official statement, "Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film - more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram (Malhotra) and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together."

      Chori is currently in the scripting stage, and is being written by Vishal Kapoor, who also penned the original film.

      Speaking about Lapachhapi, the 2016 Marathi horror film stars Pooja Sawant as the main lead. The film revolves a couple who are forced by circumstances to stay in a small house in the middle of a large sugarcane field. Things take a scary turn when the wife, who is eight months pregnant, discovers that there are unseen forces in those fields who are after her unborn baby.

      Coming back to Chori, it will be interesting to watch Nushrat Bharucha in a new avatar in her first horror film!

      ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha's Mom Is Adamant To Get Her Married: We Do Get Upset, We Want Her To Settle Down

      ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her Risque Dress: 'What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion'

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X