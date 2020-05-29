Chori: Nushrat Bharucha Confirms Starring In Hindi Remake Of Marathi Horror Film Lapachhapi

Riding high on the success of her last release, Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha is now all set to step into the horror genre. The actress has bagged the lead role in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi. Titled Chori, Nushrat's film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who helmed the original film as well.

Speaking about Chori, a Hindustan Times report quoted Nushrat as saying, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated on Chhori, which is so close to his heart."

Director Vishal Furia said in an official statement, "Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film - more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram (Malhotra) and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together."

Chori is currently in the scripting stage, and is being written by Vishal Kapoor, who also penned the original film.

Speaking about Lapachhapi, the 2016 Marathi horror film stars Pooja Sawant as the main lead. The film revolves a couple who are forced by circumstances to stay in a small house in the middle of a large sugarcane field. Things take a scary turn when the wife, who is eight months pregnant, discovers that there are unseen forces in those fields who are after her unborn baby.

Coming back to Chori, it will be interesting to watch Nushrat Bharucha in a new avatar in her first horror film!

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha's Mom Is Adamant To Get Her Married: We Do Get Upset, We Want Her To Settle Down

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her Risque Dress: 'What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion'