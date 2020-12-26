Christmas 2020: Aishwarya-Aaradhya Bachchan's Pic Is All Hearts, Priyanka Chopra Celebrates With Nick Jonas
Bollywood celebrities rang in Christmas with great gusto this year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking away some of the colour of this year, our stars chose to celebrate the last remaining days of 2020 by making merry with their loved ones.
We give a sneak-peek of how celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrated X'mas this year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Love-Soaked Photo With Daughter Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the Bachchan family Christmas dinner.
In the click, a red sweater clad Aaradhya is all smiles for the camera with her actress-mother Aishwarya who looks stunning in a black jacket. Aishwarya captioned her picture as ‘Merry Christmas', and also added several Christmas tree and star emojis. She further wrote, "All our love always."
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Christmas Greetings With Fans
The Quantico actress took to social media to post a candid picture of her with hubby Nick Jonas and their pet dog, Diana from their Christmas celebration. Priyanka's caption for the picture read, "Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year." Nick Jonas shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!"
X'mas Vibes All Over
Earlier, PeeCee gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas spirit with this lovely picture which features her and Nick striking a pose for the lens.
Ranveer Singh's 'Little Elf' Deepika Padukone Photobombs His Christmas Picture
The Gully Boy actor shared a picture in which he is seen smiling and waving at the camera. What made the snap adorable is his wife Deepika Padukone unexpectedly popping up behind him. "Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf! @deepikapadukone," read Ranveer Singh's caption for the picture.
