Christmas 2020 Eve: Sussanne Khan Catches Up With Loved Ones; Karishma Kapoor Poses In Front Of X'mas Tree

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan's X'mas celebration is all about catching up with family and close pals. Sharing few glimpses from her Christmas celebrations on her Instagram page, "Merry Christmas Eve to all of you and your loved ones.. 🎄🎄🎄spread the joy, be the light and shine on through all the darkest nights. 😇🎄❤️ #lifeisbeautiful #shineon #mafamilia❤️ preciousness personified."

Karisma Kapoor

Dressed in red night suit and sporting nerdy glasses, Lolo posted a picture from herself, enjoying a cuppa while sitting in front of her beautifully decorated X'mas tree. The actress captioned her click as, "Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? 🤔🎄🎅🏼 though I've only been nice this year 🙌🏼😇 #christmaseve #earlymorings #tistheseason."

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen who has reportedly jetted off to Dubai to ring in Christmas, posed with her daughters Renee and Alisah in front of reindeer installations made of fairy lights. She captioned the picture as, "EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE" As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn't allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!!"

Sameera Reddy

The actress shared an adorable picture of her daughter dressed in a Minnie Mouse hoodie and wrote, "It's beginning to feel like Christmas ☃️ #naughtynyra a.k.a Minnie Mouse 🌟 #messymama #momlife #mornings."

Kajol

The actress wished her fans on Christmas eve by writing on her Instagram page, Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That's my wish for this Christmas 🙏❤️ #ComplimentsOfTheSeason."