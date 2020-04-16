Chunky Panday Calms Daughter Ananya Panday Amidst COVID-19 Crisis: It’s Not The End Of The World

Although Bollywood celebrities find themselves out of work during the Coronavirus lockdown, many agree that the lockdown is of crucial importance to prevent the spread of virus, and that health comes first.

Chunky Panday acknowledges that these are anxious times, but also points that this is not the end of the world. The actor is using this perspective to calm his family down, especially his kids Ananya and Rysa, who are young and therefore not able to deal with this to the best of their capabilities.

Chunky told Hindustan Times, "We are finally home, safe, and that is important. These are anxious times, we are hearing so much. I just want everyone to be safe and secure. I have young kids at home, who are anxious and want to go out somehow, I have to control them! Ananya (daughter) is still a young girl, whatever you say. She had actually been shooting till March 18, and couldn't after that."

"You need to tell your young ones, whatever age they are, it's not the end of the world. We have been through so many battles. Of course, what is happening right now is extraordinary. We have not seen this in a long time, and nor have the kids. You have to talk them into it, and keep the spirits high. You can't lose the battle as a nation, it's a war," he admits.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in 2018 with Student Of The Year 2, recently said this is the first time in two years that she has got a break for this long.

Chunky had been auditioning for a web show recently. At present, he has been reading scripts at home and spending time with his kids.

