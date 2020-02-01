    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chunky Panday Clarifies Daughter Ananya Panday’s Nepotism Comments; Defines Barometer For Success

      By
      |

      Ananya Panday got brutally trolled by netizens for her comments on nepotism during Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable. As the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya has to face questions on nepotism wherever she goes. But during the Roundtable, in response to the question, Ananya equated her struggles to her dad never having been on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

      Defending his daughter, Chunky recently gave more clarity on what Ananya actually meant to say.

      Chunky Clarifies Daughter Ananya’s Nepotism Comments

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chunky said, "She didn't say anything derogatory. What she meant to say on nepotism was if my father had to recommend someone, he'd recommend himself first. And it would be wrong to say she is an actor as her father is one, for then she wouldn't have come up with anything exceptional. Whatever she has achieved is on her own talent."

      He continued, "You just can't pick up the phone and recommend someone. And one isn't going to spend ₹20-30 crore on someone else's child to make a film."

      Chunky stressed that the only barometer for an actor's success should be the movie he or she gets to work on.

      He went on to say that his daughter is still very young and she might have made a few mistakes, but she will have time to correct them. He added that she was disturbed by the controversy about her college admission and so she started the anti-bullying initiative called 'So Positive'.

      Chunky's advice to his daughter is to take these as compliments, because she is important enough to be talked about. As long as she knows how she got a movie, it doesn't matter who tells her what.

      Ananya made her debut with Karan Johar's production, Student Of The Year 2 last year, and later starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which is set for release on June 12, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Chunky Panday Reacts To Daughter Ananya's Comment On Him Never Starring In A Karan Johar Film

      ALSO READ: Did Alaya F Take A Dig At Ananya Panday For Her Nepotism Comment? Actress Clarifies

      Read more about: chunky panday ananya panday
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
      • Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
        Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
      • Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
        Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
      • Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!
        Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X