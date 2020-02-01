Chunky Panday Clarifies Daughter Ananya Panday’s Nepotism Comments; Defines Barometer For Success

Ananya Panday got brutally trolled by netizens for her comments on nepotism during Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable. As the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya has to face questions on nepotism wherever she goes. But during the Roundtable, in response to the question, Ananya equated her struggles to her dad never having been on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

Defending his daughter, Chunky recently gave more clarity on what Ananya actually meant to say.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chunky said, "She didn't say anything derogatory. What she meant to say on nepotism was if my father had to recommend someone, he'd recommend himself first. And it would be wrong to say she is an actor as her father is one, for then she wouldn't have come up with anything exceptional. Whatever she has achieved is on her own talent."

He continued, "You just can't pick up the phone and recommend someone. And one isn't going to spend ₹20-30 crore on someone else's child to make a film."

Chunky stressed that the only barometer for an actor's success should be the movie he or she gets to work on.

He went on to say that his daughter is still very young and she might have made a few mistakes, but she will have time to correct them. He added that she was disturbed by the controversy about her college admission and so she started the anti-bullying initiative called 'So Positive'.

Chunky's advice to his daughter is to take these as compliments, because she is important enough to be talked about. As long as she knows how she got a movie, it doesn't matter who tells her what.

Ananya made her debut with Karan Johar's production, Student Of The Year 2 last year, and later starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which is set for release on June 12, 2020.

