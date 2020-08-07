Chunky Panday Feels Sad As Ananya Panday Gets Attacked By Trolls Over Nepotism Debate!

Chunky On Ananya Being Trolled

So, when Chunky Panday was asked how he feels when he finds Ananya targeted by trolls because she's a star kid, he said that it gets too much some times, and he feels really sad.

Speaking about his own experience when he debuted in industry, Chunky said, "When I came into the film industry, it was said that someone had recommended me and that's how I got into films. It was a huge thing back then. I remember. But you've to live with it. You can't get into an argument about it."

Chunky Panday On Nepotism Debate

When asked to share his take on the ongoing nepotism debate, Panday said that he does not even know how these terms 'insiders' and 'outsiders' have come into place. He further added that the moment one signs a film, he/she becomes an insider.

He Further Added..

"It's your first assignment that makes you an insider. From what I can tell you is that the equation of the industry has not changed. It's is an equal playing field. You've to have a huge amount of luck and then things will fall in place," said the Housefull actor.

Chunky Panday: I've Not Forced Ananya To Get Into Films

Further speaking about his daughter's entry into the film industry, Panday said, "If my daughter chose to get into films, it's her prerogative, I've not forced her."

He further revealed that when he was young, he wanted to become a doctor, but couldn't become one. He concluded by saying that he just wants to wish good luck to his kids, irrespective of what profession they choose.