    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chunky Panday Feels Sad As Ananya Panday Gets Attacked By Trolls Over Nepotism Debate!

      By
      |

      Like any doting dad, actor Chunky Panday also feels sad for his daughter Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. The film was trolled massively by the audience, and Ananya also received flak for her acting skills. Cut to 2020, Ananya is still the target of trolls. Why? All credits goes to the ongoing nepotism debate. It's known to all that ever since actor Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence, there are many conspiracy theories floating on social media around his sudden demise, and nepotism is one of them!

      Chunky On Ananya Being Trolled

      Chunky On Ananya Being Trolled

      So, when Chunky Panday was asked how he feels when he finds Ananya targeted by trolls because she's a star kid, he said that it gets too much some times, and he feels really sad.

      Speaking about his own experience when he debuted in industry, Chunky said, "When I came into the film industry, it was said that someone had recommended me and that's how I got into films. It was a huge thing back then. I remember. But you've to live with it. You can't get into an argument about it."

      Chunky Panday On Nepotism Debate

      Chunky Panday On Nepotism Debate

      When asked to share his take on the ongoing nepotism debate, Panday said that he does not even know how these terms 'insiders' and 'outsiders' have come into place. He further added that the moment one signs a film, he/she becomes an insider.

      He Further Added..

      He Further Added..

      "It's your first assignment that makes you an insider. From what I can tell you is that the equation of the industry has not changed. It's is an equal playing field. You've to have a huge amount of luck and then things will fall in place," said the Housefull actor.

      Chunky Panday: I've Not Forced Ananya To Get Into Films

      Chunky Panday: I've Not Forced Ananya To Get Into Films

      Further speaking about his daughter's entry into the film industry, Panday said, "If my daughter chose to get into films, it's her prerogative, I've not forced her."

      He further revealed that when he was young, he wanted to become a doctor, but couldn't become one. He concluded by saying that he just wants to wish good luck to his kids, irrespective of what profession they choose.

      Read more about: chunky panday ananya panday
      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X