Chunky Panday: ‘I Never Won The Filmfare But My Daughter Ananya Did, The Award Finally Came Home’

On Saturday, Ananya Panday bagged her first big film award. The young actress won a Filmfare award for her debut performance in Student Of The Year 2. Her dad Chunky Panday admitted that he was so ecstatic about her win that he literally started crying; especially since he himself has been nominated for the Filmfare four times but has never won it. Chunky also revealed that Ananya has been practicing for this moment ever since she was young!

Chunky told Spotboye, "In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I've never won a Filmfare award. So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn't believe it. Obviously she deserved it." He couldn't make it to the event which was held in Assam.

"I saw a little clip of Bhavna (mother) just hugging Ananya and giving her a solid kiss. She was also too excited. You know I have never won that award but my daughter, she had been practicing it since she was young. She used to go in front of the mirror and practice that she's won the Filmfare. And now, the award has finally come to my house," he added.

After Student Of The Year 2, Ananya went on to star in the remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan. It hits theatres on June 12.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Note After Winning Filmfare Award For Article 15

ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical & Short Film Winners: War, Gully Boy And Uri Take The Black Lady Home