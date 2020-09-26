    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cinema Halls To Reopen In West Bengal From October 1 Says, CM Mamata Banerjee

      By Pti
      |

      Cinema halls and open air theatres will be allowed to operate in West Bengal from October 1 with limited number of participants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

      Cinema Halls

      "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.

      Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

      ALSO READ: Prasad IMAX’s Employee Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Due To Financial Burden

      ALSO READ: COVID-19: No More Housefull Shows In Bollywood? Trade Experts’ Exclusive Chat

      Story first published: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X