Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty Reunite For 'The Comedy Of Errors' Adaptation; Details Here

A few days ago, when Ranveer Singh was snapped outside Rohit Shetty's office in Mumbai, speculations were rife that the actor and the filmmaker are collaborating for a project. Today, all rumours have been finally put to rest by the official announcement of Ranveer and Rohit's reunion on the big screen.

Yes, you heard that right! Ranveer is teaming up with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty for another exciting project. Scroll down to read more details about it.

Ranveer Singh's Next With Rohit Shetty Titled As Cirkus Ranveer Singh is all set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial venture titled as Cirkus. Reportedly, the film will be Rohit's take on Shakespeare's famous play, The Comedy of Errors. Sanjeev Kumar's 1982 film Angoor was also inspired by this play. Cirkus Has A Promising Ensemble Cast Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. Mark The Date In Your Calendar Cirkus will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film is slated to go on floors next month. Presented by T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment, the Ranveer Singh starrer is scheduled for a 2021 release.

