Complaint Filed Against Kangana For Defaming Maha CM; HC Adjourns Demolition Case Until Sept 22

Kangana Called Out Maharashtra CM In A Video On Social Media Accounts

She also added, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."

Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security

Earlier, Kangana also went on to call out Mumbai Police and stated that Mumbai has turned into PoK. She alleged that she is being targeted because of her fight with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana shared pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her Pali Hill office and said "my Mumbai is PoK now", and also used hashtags like 'death of democracy'.

Demolition Case Has Been Adjourned Till September 22

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC. The matter continued in court today at 3 pm and was adjourned till September 22. Kangana's lawyer sought time to respond to the affidavit filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In response to Kanagan's plea, BMC also filed a reply and showcased records that the actor had been carrying out substantial alterations in her Bandra property 'contrary to the sanctioned plan' and its action of demolition was justified without any ‘mala fide'.