Complaint Filed Against Kangana For Defaming Maha CM; HC Adjourns Demolition Case Until Sept 22
According to report, on Thursday (September 10), a case was registered against Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and making allegations like 'teaming up with Bollywood Mafia'. The complainant says that Kangana's statements in the video present on social media defames Maharashtra CM, even though there's no direct connection between him and the demolition or Bollywood.
According to a report in DNA, the complaint was filed by advocate Nitin Mane . Kangana on her verified Twitter handle and Instagram account called out the Maharashtra government on Wednesday for the demolition drive by BMC on her property in Mumbai. Kangana in the video directly addressed the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that his "ego will be destroyed" like the way he broke her house.
Kangana Called Out Maharashtra CM In A Video On Social Media Accounts
She also added, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."
Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security
Earlier, Kangana also went on to call out Mumbai Police and stated that Mumbai has turned into PoK. She alleged that she is being targeted because of her fight with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana shared pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her Pali Hill office and said "my Mumbai is PoK now", and also used hashtags like 'death of democracy'.
Demolition Case Has Been Adjourned Till September 22
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC. The matter continued in court today at 3 pm and was adjourned till September 22. Kangana's lawyer sought time to respond to the affidavit filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In response to Kanagan's plea, BMC also filed a reply and showcased records that the actor had been carrying out substantial alterations in her Bandra property 'contrary to the sanctioned plan' and its action of demolition was justified without any ‘mala fide'.
