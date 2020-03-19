    For Quick Alerts
      Confirmed! Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Postpone Wedding Plans

      Coronavirus outbreak has been changing the way 2020 is shaping out to be, while Bollywood and Hollywood are suffering through substantial changes and losses, fans are also missing out of some personal celebrations of their beloved stars.

      The B-town in 2020 was set out to see several wedding happening while most were not confirmed, fans were excited to see the b-town couples together. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, all public gatherings have been banned to prevent the spread of the virus and Richa Chadha just confirmed her wedding to actor Ali Fazal is being postponed.

      In an official statement by their spokesperson, it is stated that the two have decided to shift their wedding date to a later time. The couple was rumoured to get married in October 2020 though the date was not confirmed yet.

      "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected," read an official statement.

      Richa Chaddha worked with Ali Fazal in the comedy-drama Fukrey and Fukrey 2. Talking about her relationship she had told an entertainment portal, "Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it's a mismatch. It's rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature."

      While all shoots have been cancelled until the end of March, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more are currently indulged in public service. Many have taken to their social media and are trying to ensure fans understand how important it is to stay at home and spread the love by isolating themselves.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
