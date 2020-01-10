    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Congress Leaders Buy 920 Chhapaak Tickets; Shashi Tharoor Says 'It Is To Support Deepika Padukone'

      It's known to all that a couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone had visited JNU to show her solidarity with the students, who were attacked by the masked goons inside the campus on the last Sunday (January 5, 2020). However, ever since Deepika has made her political stand loud and clear, many people have shared their opinion over her JNU visit. While some are proud of her, some are disappointed with her.

      Amidst all the mixed reactions, many decided to boycott her latest release, Chhapaak. In fact, a section of BJP leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, have given a call to boycott the movie after her JNU visit.

      Seeing the negativity around Chhapaak, Delhi Congress leaders decided to support Deepika and arranged a special screening of the movie for students in Daryaganj area in New Delhi on Friday.

      Speaking about the same, Congress leader Alka Lamba said, "We bought all the 920 tickets of the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her."

      Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Goes For A Joy Ride With Contestants

      Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also backed his party colleagues offering free movie tickets of Chhapaak and said, "So, we are showing solidarity to her by giving tickets to college students. We do not want anyone to be boycotted because of showing courage to stand with the students."

      For the unversed, directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
