Conspiracy To Murder Sushant Was Done By Rhea's Father & Mahesh Bhatt, Says Actor's Gym Partner

Shocked? So are we! Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner Sunil Shukla makes shocking revelations about Rhea Chakraborty's father and Mahesh Bhatt, with respect to the deceased actor's death. While speaking to Times Now, Sunil Shukla said, "The conspiracy to murder Sushant was done by two daddies. One Mr. Chakraborty, the biological father, the other is the sugar daddy that is Mahesh Bhatt. Mr. Chakraborty gave some medicines to Rhea and when Rhea left somebody must be keeping those medicines to give to Sushant Singh Rajput."

Sunil also said that he doesn't believe that Sushant was depressed, and also asserted that the Raabta actor never went into depression.

Just like Sunil, Sushant's assistant Vibhash also slammed the depression theory around the actor's sudden demise, and said that he (Sushant) was upset with the negative articles written about him, but he wasn't depressed.

He said, "Mujhe kuch dawayian deni hain toh mujhe hi pata chalega, aisa kabhi hua nhi. Unki koi dawayi thi hi nhi, unka routine hua karta tha jo kiya krte the. Jaha tak depression ki baat chal rhi hai media mei, mere saamne toh ek fit aadmi tha, char ghante khelne wala aadmi, aadhe-ek ghante mei phir khelne wala aadmi. Din bhar khelne, padhne likhne wala, hum logo ko motivate karne wala aadmi tha wo. Jab tak mai tha aur meri baat Akhilesh se bhi hoti thi jisko maine chhoda tha, tab tak toh kabhi dawa aur depression ki baat hue nahi."

(He was on no pills, he just had a routine that followed. As far as depression is concerned, I saw a fit man in front of me, who would play for four hours. He would take a break for half an hour and then play again. He would read, motivate us. When I was there and when I left I was in touch with Akhilesh whom I had left in my place, back then there was no talk of depression.)

He further shared, "Haa, mai yeh jarur kahunga ki woh gusse mei rehte the, gusse mei isiliye rehte the kyu ki industry mei unke khilaf galat article chalaye jaate the. Isliye gusse mei rehte the. Ek ke baad ek accha kaam krta tha wo, mai yeh depression wali baat maan hi nahi sakta. Agar depression bhi tha toh unki behno ko, pita ko batya hota."

(He was angry over the articles written about him. There were many negative articles against him in the industry that's why he was angry. He did a lot of good work. I can't believe the depression theory. If it was the case his dad or sister must have known about it.)