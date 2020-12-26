Coolie No 1 Actress Shikha Talsania Defends Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Film Against Negative Reviews

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's recent release Coolie No. 1 which premiered on Amazon Prime on Christmas, opened to negative reviews. The film was bashed for its dated humour, and it failed to impress the critics as well.

In a recent interaction with Mid-day, actress Shikha Talsania who plays a pivotal role in Coolie No. 1 defended the Varun-Sara starrer against the negative reactions. The actress said that humour is subjective, and that a handful of negative reactions doesn't offer a full picture.

Shikha was quoted as saying, "Entertainment can be different for different people. A certain kind of humour works for me, while another doesn't. But, I can choose to watch what I enjoy."

Further, Shikha was all praise for director David Dhawan and told the tabloid, "He ensured that the ambience on set was fun-filled, and he gave us space to own our scenes."

On being asked if the film would have benefited had it got a theatrical release, the actress said, "We can't ignore how accessible entertainment has become today. We must celebrate the fact that it has. The magic of watching a film in a theatre is unparalleled, but, OTT has been a saviour in this scenario."

Earlier, the film's leading lady Sara Ali Khan had opened up about replicating the problematic aspect of the original film which had Govinda's character duping Karisma Kapoor's character into falling for him. Sara had said that if one views everything through a politically correct lens, 'any scope of humour in our lives will be lost'.

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name.

